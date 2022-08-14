Big bucks, scene and unseen

For me, the money tossed into the fire of Qurbani (1980) was an eye-opener. It is difficult at this remove to remember the eagerness with which we waited to see Qurbani. The audience was actually thumping at the doors of the theatre to be let in. When Sheela (Zeenat Aman) comes running out of the water of the Arabian Sea, there were hoots and whistles of course. But in the conversation that follows, she throws Rajesh’s (Feroz Khan) ill-gotten gains into the fire. There was a collective groan that ran through the cinema. No one could believe that anyone could do that. Later, rumours spread that the currency was real, just as the Mercedes he destroyed in the parking lot scene was real.But those ill-gotten gains haunted us. Living off theft (Mr Natwarlal, 1979,has a good comic riff about middle-class budgeting) or the body of a woman (take any of the pimps in any of the tawaif movies right down to Gangubai Kathiawadi) and you will see that it is not easy to work money into the tight embrace of love and violence. Both must be pure and purity is judged on the basis of freedom from the taint of money. As for business, that hasn’t had much play in cinema as any Guru (2007) will tell you.