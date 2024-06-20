Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) MP Manoj Jha called the claims made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha against Tejashwi Yadav's aide on Thursday "fake". He said there is an uproar over the alleged "irregularities" in the NEET exam but the topic of discussion is who booked the guest house in Bihar.

Taking a dig at the central government, Jha said, “Lakhs of children are not a matter of concern... You are making false stories to save the accused..."

"I want to say that this whole story was run in which a conspiracy was hatched to defame a government employee. Because the big faces involved in NEET have to be saved. This is a question of the future of 25 lakh children. Do not entangle it in the false story of the guest house…"

Jha also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET row and said the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, should also be abolished.

"This is a question of the future of 25 lakh children. Do not entangle it in the false story of the guest house…," Jha added. He was reacting to the allegations levelled by Bihar Deputy CM against tejashwi Yadav's aide.

What Bihar Deputy CM claimed against Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha drew a link between RJD Tejashwi Yadav's personal secretary and an accused in the alleged paper leak case, and sought clarification from the RJD leader on Thursday.

Sinha claimed that Tejashwi's personal secretary, Pritam Kumar, called a guest house worker of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to book a room for Sikander Kumar Yadavendu, one of the accused of the NEET question paper "leak." He said that the word "Mantri" was used for the former Deputy CM.

"On May 1, Tejashwi Yadav's personal secretary Pritam Kumar called guesthouse worker Pradip Kumar to book a room for Sikander Kumar Yadavendu who was jailed in Ranchi. On May 4, Pritam Kumar called Pradip Kumar again to book the room in the NHAI guest house. The word 'Mantri' was used for Tejashwi Yadav," Sinha said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Deputy CM sought clarification from Tejashwi Yadav regarding whether Pritam Kumar is still his Personal Secretary and who is Sikander Yadavendu.

"Tejashwi Yadav should clarify if Pritam Kumar is still his PS and he should also clarify who is Sikander Kumar Yadavendu. When Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed in Ranchi, Sikander Kumar Yadavendu used to be at Lalu's service. He was a Junior Engineer in the irrigation department. They play with the future of the people. They do scams when they are in power and they try to influence the appointment process," Sinha said.

'NHAI does not have any guest house facility in Patna'

Following Sinha's remarks, the government said some sections of the press reported that the accused related to NEET paper leak case stayed at NHAI guest house in Patna.

"NHAI would like to clarify that NHAI does not have any guest house facility in Patna. Media is, accordingly, requested to take note of the same and correct the erroneous report if already released," a press released added.

