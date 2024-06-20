'Big faces involved in NEET have to be saved': RJD MP calls guest house story linked to Tejashwi Yadav 'fake'
NEET exam row 2024: Reacting to Bihar Deputy CM's claims against Tejashwi yadav's aide, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the “whole story was run in which a conspiracy was hatched to defame a government employee. Because the big faces involved in NEET have to be saved.”
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) MP Manoj Jha called the claims made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha against Tejashwi Yadav's aide on Thursday "fake". He said there is an uproar over the alleged "irregularities" in the NEET exam but the topic of discussion is who booked the guest house in Bihar.