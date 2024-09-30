Big relief for Arvind Kejriwal: SC stays proceedings in trial court against AAP chief, Delhi CM Atishi in defamation row
1 min read
30 Sep 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Livemint
SC stays proceedings in trial court against Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case.
SC issues notice to Delhi govt, BJP leader Rajiv Babbar on plea of Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to quash defamation case.
