Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature party elected Basavaraj S Bommai as the new chief minister of Karnataka, the 61-year-old on Tuesday said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," Bommai said.

Bommai, who held the portfolio of the Karnataka home minister, was elected as chief minister at a meeting of the state BJP Legislative Party in Bengaluru today.

Karnataka's caretaker Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, said: "We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard."

Karnataka minister and BJP leader K Sudhakar said that Bommai will probably take oath tomorrow.

"All MLAs took this unanimous decision. He commands respect, not just from the party even from outside the party. Basavaraj S Bommai will probably take oath tomorrow," he said.

The meeting was attended by several MLAs along with the central observers -- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy -- BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BS Yediyurappa, and Jagadesh Shetter.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was one of the central observers sent by the BJP to Karnataka, congratulated Basavaraj Bommai in a series of tweets and said he was elected unanimously by the BJP MLAs.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri BS Bommai on being elected as the new chief minister of Karnataka. A unanimous choice, he was elected as the leader of the legislative party of Karnataka BJP in the presence of Shri BS Yediyurappa, Arun Singh and other senior party functionaries," he tweeted.

In another tweet he wrote, "One of the main architects of a first-ever @BJP4India government in South India, Shri BS Yediyurappa leaves behind a lasting legacy. Compliments to him for prioritising the welfare of Karnataka. Wishing him the best in his endeavours to strengthen the party and serve the people of Karnataka."

Yediyurappa had tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

