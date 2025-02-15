The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday won all 10 mayor posts and majority of civic bodies in the Chhattisgarh after its victories in assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Riding high on welfare schemes and poll promises fulfilled by the Vishnu Deo Sai government, the safforn party is also set to sweep urban bodies.

The elections to 173 urban bodies including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats were held on February 11.

JP Nadda congratulates BJP chief JP Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state BJP President Kiran Singh Deo and and Chhattisgarh BJP workers on the massive victory.

“This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of the state on the public welfare and tribal-friendly schemes being implemented by the double-engine government under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” said Nadda in a poxt on X.

Historic day, says Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Reacting to the party's victory, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that today is a historic day for BJP and the BJP government in Chhattisgarh.

"We can say that this day will be written in golden letters in the political history of Chhattisgarh because BJP has achieved a historic victory in the municipal elections. The voters here have placed their trust in BJP,” said Deo.

What trends say — The saffron party won all ten mayor posts. Counting was still underway.

— The BJP won mayoral posts in all 10 municipal corporations, and chairperson's posts in 35 municipal councils and 81 nagar panchayats.

— Opposition Congress won the chairperson's post in eight municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats

— Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won chairperson's post in one municipal council

— Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won chairperson's post in one nagar panchayat.

— Independent candidates won chairperson's post in five municipal councils and ten nagar panchayats.