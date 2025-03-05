Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal received criticism over his opulent security convoy during his Punjab visit for Vipassana. Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and even AAP leaders targeted the former Delhi CM for using VIP convoy without any constitutional post.

While BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sira accused Arvind Kejriwal of wasting “Punjab's money”, AAP MP Swati Maliwal questioned whether her party supremo is greater than “Donald Trump” as he carried massive security cordon in Punjab. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also criticised AAP supremo for his VIP security convoy.

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism for his security convoy, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar clarified that he was provided with ‘Z Plus’ category security by Ministry of Home Affairs because of threat perception.

Arvind Kejriwal is roaming with a security bigger than Trump's: Swati Maliwal Rajya Sabha member, Swati Maliwal questioned the need for lavish convoy in Punjab where he used to enjoy massive support.

“Kejriwal ji, who used to lecture the whole world about VIP culture, is today roaming around with a security cordon bigger than Donald Trump’s,” wrote Swati Maliwal in a post on X while sharing video of Arvind Kejriwal's convoy.

Arvind Kejriwal wasting ‘Punjab's money’, says BJP minister Criticising Arvind Kejriwal for his “lavish convoy” for Vipassana, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday wrote on X, “There are cars worth more than ₹2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal's) convoy for his 'Vipassana. ' What type of a common man is he?... Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM.”

AAP reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar cited security concerns as the main reason behind Arvind Kejriwal's convoy. In an interaction with ANI, Kakkar said that Kejriwal has been provided with ‘Z Plus’ category security by the Ministry of Home affairs.