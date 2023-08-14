Biharchief ministerNitish Kumar on Monday said hisgovernment isgetting medical colleges constructed in the state.

He also expressed his wish that after Patna next AIIMS should be built in Darbhanga. According to ANIquoting Nitish Kumar, “We are getting medical colleges constructed everywhere. AIIMS came to Patna and now the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga...This is our wish...Earlier six medical colleges were there and now the count has risen to 11...We are making efforts in this direction. There is no need to worry."

According to a report by PTI,the opposition BJP in Bihar has submitted a memorandum to governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.

The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, the report said.

The BJP has alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ formed its government last year.

According to the report, the memorandum also highlighted several alleged failures of the Nitish Kumar government, which was squarely blamed for delay in projects like Darbhanga AIIMS, over which deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in a war of words with the Centre.

On Saturday, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi had hit out at Nitish Kumar over the AIIMS Darbhanga row and said that CM Kumar does not want another AIIMS to be made in the region.

“Nitish Kumar does not want another AIIMS to be made in Darbhanga, because if it is made its credit will be given to PM Modi...He wants to keep Bihar deprived of development schemes...," the BJP MP had said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had said, “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that #Bihar government has given free 151 acres of land to the Centre for its establishment and also allocated more than (Rs) 250 crores for earth filling but unfortunately doing politics the Centre did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie."

(With inputs from agencies)