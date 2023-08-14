Bihar: After Patna, next AIIMS should be built in Darbhanga, says Nitish Kumar

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had said, “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that #Bihar government has given free 151 acres of land to the Centre for its establishment and also allocated more than (Rs) 250 crores for earth filling but unfortunately doing politics the Centre did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie."