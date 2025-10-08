Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ‘Poll code applicable to Central govt too for policy decisions on state,’ says EC

The Election Commission on Wednesday clarified that the provisions of the model code of conduct also apply to the Central government regarding announcements and policy decisions related to Bihar. The poll code came into effect immediately after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday.

The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

Here's what the statement said In a statement issued here, the EC said, “The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central government so far as announcements/policy decisions for Bihar are concerned.”

The poll authority also said that the privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences.

"Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners or posters without the owner's consent," it said.

The EC has also issued directives to the Bihar chief secretary related to the removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with the elections; and ban on the issuance of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer.

14,000 voters in Bihar who are over 100 years old: EC According to data shared by the Election Commission, there are about 14,000 voters in Bihar who are over 100 years old. However, the number of voters in the 'very senior citizens' category (those aged 85 and above) saw a significant decline following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The number of voters aged 85 and above dropped from 16,07,527 on January 1 to 4,03,985 after the revision.

The number of female voters also decreased from 3.72 crore on January 1 to 3.49 crore post-SIR. Similarly, the male voter count fell from 4.07 crore to 3.92 crore, while the number of voters in the third-gender category reduced from 2,104 to 1,725.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats (BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and 2 Independents), while the Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats (RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, CPI 2).

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a direct contest between the ruling NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan spearheaded by the RJD.