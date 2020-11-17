Subscribe
Bihar Assembly session to begin from Nov 23
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, HAM (S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad pose for a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI16-11-2020_000135A)

Bihar Assembly session to begin from Nov 23

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST ANI

On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers

Patna: The session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held from November 23 to 27, 2020.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

