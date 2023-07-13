A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Bihar died allegedly in a clash during a teacher recruitment policy protest when police threw teargas shells and lathi-charged the protesters. The BJP has alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary succumbed to injuries after a "brutal" lathi charge by the police, prompting the local administration to issue a quick rebuttal.

The Patna district administration rejected the allegations, saying Vijay Kumar Singh was “found unconscious by the roadside". "No injury marks have been found on his body," the statement added. Nonetheless, rumours were aflutter that Singh, who had come here to join the "Vidhan Sabha march" against the Nitish Kumar government's teacher recruitment policy, had died. "Arrested by Bihar police in Patna, Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge", senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted. Police also detained the BJP workers who were protesting against the Bihar government on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.

Meanwhile, as protest rages in Patna over the teacher recruitment policy, Tejashwi Yadav demanded to know where the 2 crore jobs are – a promise made by the ruling BJP. “They [BJP] are asking for 10 lakh jobs. They should tell which state of the country has published advertisements for more than 3 lakh government jobs," Tejashwi Yadav said.

“We will fulfill our promise of 10 lakh jobs in our tenure but they should tell us about the 2 crore jobs which they had promised," Bihar Deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said the party was observing black day since one of their party workers was “murdered". "BJP observing today as a black day. Today, democracy was murdered. Vijay Singh was our brother and an important leader. We will fight against Nitish Kumar," Samrat Choudhary said.

BJP chief JP Nadda attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the developments that played out today in Patna and said, "The lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. Mahagathbandhan government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption."