Bihar BPSC candidates protest: Prashant Kishor to sit on ‘indefinite hunger strike’ from January 2

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor expressed support for students facing injustice and confirmed that a five-member committee would meet the chief secretary to discuss their demands. 

Livemint
Updated30 Dec 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishore addressing BPSC candidates during their mass dharna demanding re-exam in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike on January 2, demanding that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants' concerns be addressed.

Also Read: Bihar: Police lathicharge to disperse BPSC aspirants protest, Prashant Kishore slams ‘lathi-tantra’ - Key things to know

Police have registered an FIR against 700 people, including Prashant Kishor, after the Jan Suraj chief and the BPSC aspirants protested at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Advertisement

Many students have noted that the questions appeared to be at the standard of a police recruitment exam and closely matched model papers provided by coaching institutes.

Also Read: Bihar civil service protest: Why Prashant Kishor, and more than 700 others face police cases

The exam was conducted for 2,031 positions, including 200 SDMs, 136 DSPs, and other gazetted officer posts, making it one of the largest vacancies in recent years.

 

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to the media, Jan Suraaj supremo Prashant Kishor said that his party would support students if injustice was done to them.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor’s election advise price tag: ‘In just one election my fee is 100…’

"The government officials present here have assured us that the government has agreed to discuss the demands of the students and the five-member students' committee will go and talk to the Chief Secretary right now so that some decision can be taken on the problems and demands of the students... If after talking to the Secretary, the students or the student organization of BPSC candidates are not satisfied, then tomorrow morning a decision will be made on the further protest," Prashant Kishor said.

Advertisement
I would request the students not to do anything right now that is not legal... If the decision is not in favour of the students, if any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength.

"I would request the students not to do anything right now that is not legal... If the decision is not in favour of the students, if any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength...I am with the students," the Jan Suraaj chief said.

The protesting students in Patna are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which was held by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • The BPSC candidates are demanding a re-examination for the 70th prelims due to perceived injustices.
  • Prashant Kishor’s involvement highlights the political dimensions of student protests in Bihar.
  • The outcome of discussions between student representatives and government officials will determine the next steps for the protest.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNewsBihar BPSC candidates protest: Prashant Kishor to sit on ‘indefinite hunger strike’ from January 2
First Published:30 Dec 2024, 01:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts