Bihar BPSC candidates protest: Prashant Kishor to sit on ‘indefinite hunger strike’ from January 2

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike on January 2, demanding that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants' concerns be addressed.

Police have registered an FIR against 700 people, including Prashant Kishor, after the Jan Suraj chief and the BPSC aspirants protested at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Many students have noted that the questions appeared to be at the standard of a police recruitment exam and closely matched model papers provided by coaching institutes.

The exam was conducted for 2,031 positions, including 200 SDMs, 136 DSPs, and other gazetted officer posts, making it one of the largest vacancies in recent years.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to the media, Jan Suraaj supremo Prashant Kishor said that his party would support students if injustice was done to them.

"The government officials present here have assured us that the government has agreed to discuss the demands of the students and the five-member students' committee will go and talk to the Chief Secretary right now so that some decision can be taken on the problems and demands of the students... If after talking to the Secretary, the students or the student organization of BPSC candidates are not satisfied, then tomorrow morning a decision will be made on the further protest," Prashant Kishor said.

"I would request the students not to do anything right now that is not legal... If the decision is not in favour of the students, if any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength...I am with the students," the Jan Suraaj chief said.

The protesting students in Patna are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which was held by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13.

(This is a developing story)