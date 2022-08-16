Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers take oath, RJD gets 162 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 01:55 PM IST
Bihar cabinet expansion: All the new ministers were administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expanded his cabinet, in which, a total of 31 minister were inducted from various parties that are a part of the Grand Alliance in the state. All the new ministers were administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna.