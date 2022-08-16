Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expanded his cabinet, in which, a total of 31 minister were inducted from various parties that are a part of the Grand Alliance in the state. All the new ministers were administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Of these 31 new ministers, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) got 16 ministerial berths and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) got 11. Two Congress leaders, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also took oath as Bihar ministers today.

From RJD, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and Alok Mehta were inducted in Bihar cabinet, while from JD(U), MLA Leshi Singh took oath.

In addition to these, RJD MLAs Anita Devi, Sudhakar Singh, Chandra Shekhar, and Lalit Kumar Yadav took oath as Bihar minister, while JD(U) MLA Sheela Kumari Mandal, and Madan Sahni also took charge of the office.

Congress legislators Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were inducted into the cabinet as ministers, while Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Suman was also sworn in.

Sources informed PTI that some ministerial berths will be kept vacant for future cabinet expansion. The Bihar cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Earlier this month, CM Nitish Kumar had parted his ways from the BJP and formed a new government with the RJD and other parties in Bihar. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

Cumulatively, the Bihar Grand Alliance has a strength of 163, however, it has been climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also extended his support to Nitish Kumar in forming the new government in Bihar. The new government is likely to prove majority on August 24 in Bihar Assembly.

Meanwhile, the BJP top brass will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders on Tuesday. Sources informed PTI that the central leadership is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that organizational changes any also come up for the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies)