Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he has kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and ‘any other departments not assigned to others’
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, with the biggest chunk of seats going to ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). CM Kumar has retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police.
Announcing portfolios, the Bihar CM said he has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and "any other departments not assigned to others".
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios such as health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works.
Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.
Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.
The Bihar CM will hold a meeting of the entire cabinet with the 31 new ministers at 4:30 pm today.