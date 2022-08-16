Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains home, Tejashwi Yadav gets health, roads

2 min read . 03:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he has kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and ‘any other departments not assigned to others’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, with the biggest chunk of seats going to ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). CM Kumar has retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police.

Announcing portfolios, the Bihar CM said he has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and "any other departments not assigned to others".

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios such as health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works.

Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.

Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.

The Bihar CM will hold a meeting of the entire cabinet with the 31 new ministers at 4:30 pm today.

Party-wise list of ministers in new Bihar cabinet

1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister 

2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM 

3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU) 

4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU) 

5. Shravan Kumar (JDU) 

6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU) 

7. Leshi Singh (JDU) 

8. Sanjay Jha (JDU) 

9. Madan Sahni (JDU) 

10. Sheela Kumari (JDU) 

11. Sunil Kumar (JDU) 

12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU) 

13. Jayant Raj (JDU) 

14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) 

15. Alok Mehta (RJD) 

16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) 

17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD) 

18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD) 

19. Lalit Yadav (RJD) 

20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) 

21. Chandrashekhar (RJD) 

22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD) 

23. Anita Devi (RJD) 

24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD) 

25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD) 

26. Surendra Ram (RJD) 

27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD) 

28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) 

29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD) 

30. Afaque Alam (Congress) 

31. Murari Gautam (Congress) 

32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) 

33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

