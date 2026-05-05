Bihar cabinet expansion on 7 May: PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Samrat Choudhary's first major reshuffle

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday said the cabinet expansion of the Samrat Choudhary-led government in the state will take place on Thursday in the presence of senior national leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and other senior leaders will be present on the occasion, he said.

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on April 15, the first from the saffron party to hold the post. It came after Nitish Kumar quit the post and joined the Rajya Sabha.

Along with Choudhary, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav had taken oath as members of the Council of Ministers.

Talking to reporters here, Saraogi said, “The cabinet expansion in Bihar will take place on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be present on the occasion.”

Since Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bihar for the first time after the BJP's massive victory in West Bengal, grand preparations are underway for his reception, he added.