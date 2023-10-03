Bihar caste-based census news: CM Nitish Kumar calls an all-party meeting to discuss results. Top Updates
A day after releasing data from a caste-based census in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meeting to discuss the results of the survey and deliberate on the next course of action. "A meeting will soon be convened of all the nine political parties with an electoral presence in the state legislature and the facts and figures will be shared with them," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday, PTI reported.