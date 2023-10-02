Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar, Vivek Kumar Singh on Monday informed that the report of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Backward class in Bihar is 27.13%. The extremely backward class is 36.01%, General category is 15.52%. The total population of Bihar is more than 13 crores,' Singh added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!"

Bihar CM noted that the proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. “It was decided with the consent of all the 9 parties of Bihar Assembly that the state government will conduct caste based census from its own resources and its approval was given from the Council of Ministers on 02-06-2022. On this basis, the state government has conducted caste based census from its own resources."

Nitish Kumar stated that that the caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone.

He stressed that further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections.

Nitish Kumar has shared that a meeting will be convened with the same 9 political parties from the Bihar Assembly to discuss the outcomes of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar, where they will be briefed on the findings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “These figures will set an example for the country in making holistic plans for proper development and progress of the deprived, neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalized groups in proportion to the population."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Caste Census will do nothing more than spreading 'bhram' among the poor and public of the state. They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state. Report card of Caste Census is just an eye wash..."

Earlier in May, The Patna High Court had put an interim stay on the caste-based census and economic survey in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey was initiated in the previous year following a decision by the Narendra Modi-led central government, which clarified its inability to include a caste-based population count for groups beyond the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the national census.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!