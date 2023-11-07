Bihar caste survey: CM Nitish Kumar says will raise reservation from 50% to 65%
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposes to increase reservation in the state from 50% to 65% following a detailed report of the caste survey.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday proposed to increase reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state from 50% to 65%. The announcement comes hours after a detailed report of the caste survey tabled in the state assembly.
