Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to set new development goals before assembly polls

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar under chief minister Nitish Kumar is planning to provide solutions to the problems that became a challenge for the state government during the nationwide lockdown when the state faced reverse migration of people.

In the upcoming assembly polls when Kumar will try to retain power for fourth consecutive term and becomes the longest serving chief minister of NDA, the Bihar government is planning to promise job creation, skill development, greater job opportunities for women, and water for irrigation in every field in the state.

“The seven promises made by Nitish Kumar became the bench mark of the state government. It was the seven policy decisions that were promised to the people last time will now be taken forward to transform the life of people. These are not just promises of the state government but it provides basic structure for all departments of the state government to function," said a senior leader of Janata Dal (United) or JDU based in Patna.

Senior leaders of the JDU said that a detailed roadmap of the new set of seven policies would be unveiled before the assembly polls but some of the promises being planned by Kumar would include job creation through promoting startups, skill development centres, soft loans for women to start own business, irrigation facilities for all fields in the state and lighting of all village roads in the state.

The two immediate challenges for the Nitish Kumar were reverse migration of more than 3 million people during lockdown and flood situation in the state. The state government has now decided to open skill development centres in all 38 distrcits of Bihar and extend soft loans facilities to start businesses for all women and not just to women belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

To meet the challenge of floods in Bihar or excess rainfall, Kumar is planning to announce creation of storm water drainage system that would be developed in all cities in the state to end the menace of waterlogging. Kumar is also planning to promise providing solar lighting in every village of the state and linking of all villages to both state and national highways of Bihar.

“Good governance is the central theme of NDA and these promises show the policy decisions that would be taken by chief minister Nitish Kumar if NDA returns to power. We all know that Kumar is someone who does not compromise when it comes to development, that is why JDU and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have managed to keep getting elected. People have faith in chief minister that his promises would be kept," said the JDU leader.

BJP leaders have already started contacting 2.38 crore beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts while also reaching out to 84.4 lakh beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala scheme, which provides subsidised cooking gas and 59 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme, under which every landholding farmer gets Rs. 6000 per annum, and beneficiaries of housing, subsidised electricity schemes.

The decision of the state government to provide drinking water to every household has been the key focus of Bihar government and taking forward this decision, NDA is now planning to announce its programme to provide water for irrigation. The impact of the work so far completed under the water for all programme can be understood from the fact that five years ago when the programme had started merely 2% households had drinking water connections, but now it is over 70%.

Among the other promises that were made during the previous term of Kumar, state government had promised financial assistance to youth for education, greater opportunities for women of SC and ST communities, providing electricity connection to every house, water connection to every house, drainage facility to every home and road link to every home and toilets in every home.

