 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects post of convenor of INDIA bloc, say sources | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects post of convenor of INDIA bloc, say sources
Back Back

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects post of convenor of INDIA bloc, say sources

 Livemint

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “The CM (Nitish Kumar) wanted that INDIA alliance convenor should be from Congress only.”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the National Executive meeting in Delhi last week where he was appointed JD(U) chief. (HT File Photo/Raj K Raj)Premium
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the National Executive meeting in Delhi last week where he was appointed JD(U) chief. (HT File Photo/Raj K Raj)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc, sources told news agency ANI on Saturday. Following this, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "The CM (Nitish Kumar) wanted that INDIA alliance convenor should be from Congress only."

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) is part of the opposition's alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). As many as 26-28 political parties are part of this alliance formed ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The statement by sources came after INDIA bloc leaders held a virtual meeting on Saturday afternoon to review seat-sharing agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

ALSO READ: Surya Uttarayan, solo quests and 'respectable' seat-sharing: INDIA bloc struggles to agree as Lok Sabha Polls near

Meanwhile, Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge was named INDIA bloc chief NDTV reported on Saturday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended the meeting via video conferencing. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was absent as she was attending a pre-decided state program.

In its last meeting of the INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. However, news agency PTI had reported that no final decision had been taken yet on the INDIA bloc PM face.

According to the report, Kharge is of the view that “winning first is important". He had said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

Besides, parallel meeting are being held, with the Congress' alliance committee taking the lead in consulting with various parties of the INDIA bloc on state level alliances. On Friday there was a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders regarding seat sharing. The seat-sharing talks are on in many states, including West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana.

ALSO READ: Is INDIA bloc making progress at seat-sharing talks ahead of Lok Sabha polls? A state-wise analysis

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App