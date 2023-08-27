The next meeting of newly former Opposition alliance INDIA is scheduled in Mumbai on 31 August and 1 September with senior leaders expressing optimism about the upcoming meeting. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday affirmed he does not want anything personally and just want to unite everyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I don't want anything for myself, I just want to unite everyone. Few more parties will be joining," Nitish Kumar said as per news agency PTI.

Nitish Kumar's remark came as JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister is a worthy candidate for the post of Prime Minister but he does not aspire for it. "Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the prime minister. His target is that the INDIA alliance should form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Janata Dal (United) leader Shravan Kumar said while talking to reporters.

Ahead of the Mumbai meet, Congress leader Milind Deora informed that the seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha elections 2024 among INDIA bloc partners is more or less finalized in many states, only a few require more time.

INDIA bloc to unveil its logo The leaders of the Opposition alliance are also expected to unveil the common logo of the INDIA bloc during the Mumbai meeting. "Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organized so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31," Congress leader Ashok Chavan told news agency ANI.

The political pundits have expressed their reservations about the unity in the INDIA bloc especially on sensitive topics like the face of the Opposition alliance and ultimately the position of the Prime Minister.