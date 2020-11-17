Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi, other leaders for good wishes

Patna: After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders for their best wishes. "Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for the best wishes," Bihar Chief Minister said in a tweet.





He also thanked Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leaders JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, Sushil Kumar Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Poonam Mahajan for their wishes.

The Janata Dal United (JD-U) leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday.

A 14-member council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Patna by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the oath-taking ceremony. BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly.

