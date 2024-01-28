Bihar crisis: Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at Nitish Kumar over joining NDA, calls him a ‘snollygoster’

Taking a swipe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar over his latest volte-face after he walked out of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called him as a “snollygoster" or a shrewd and unprincipled politician. Tharoor shared his social media post from 2017 when Nitish Kumar had broken away from the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress and returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite being foes for a long time. ALSO READ: Bihar politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time at 5 pm; celebrations outside BJP office In 2017, the Congress leader had tweeted: “Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician. First Known Use: 1845. Most recent use: 26/7/17." Sharing that post, Tharoor said in a post of X, “Didn't realise it would be the Word of Another Day too!#snollygoster." Reacting to Kumar’s decision to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress on Sunday compared Nitish Kumar to a “chameleon", and said the people of the state will never forgive him for his “betrayal". Congress party MP Jairam Ramesh said, “This will not affect the INDIA alliance. The people of Bihar will give the right answer to Nitish Kumar and those who are sitting in Delhi in the 2024 elections. I have not seen any opportunistic leader like him. He can give tough competition to Chameleon. This entire drama has been created by PM- ‘Muhurat Mantri’. He is baffled by the success of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra..."

Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying “things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA.

He staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Talking to media after submitting his resignation to governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said: “I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

At the state BJP headquarters, the party's in-charge Vinod Tawde said: “We had gathered here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. After the programme. Later a proposal was moved to support the JD(U) and form an NDA government which was unanimously accepted by all MLAs."

