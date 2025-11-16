BJP faces two key questions after Bihar win: one electoral and one fiscal
Can the party break into regional bastions in early 2026, and can it continue increasing welfare spending to win?
In the end, Bihar proved to be yet another routine victory for the formidable political apparatus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance. The party, by itself or with its allies, has won seven of the 10 states that have gone to polls since the 2024 general elections, defeating the Opposition by wide margins.