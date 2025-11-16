In the three states that will vote in early 2026 and where the BJP is not in power, West Bengal is the one the BJP is realistically eyeing victory. In both the last state and general election in West Bengal, it secured a strong vote share of 38-39%. Also, its vote share did not drop off between the last state and general elections. This has not been the case in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. All three states are currently seeing a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an exercise that caused consternation among most parties but not the BJP in Bihar.