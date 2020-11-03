Bihar election phase 2: 44.51% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

In the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, the state recorded a voter turnout of 44.07% till 3 pm after completion of eight hours of voting.

Voting began at 7 am today on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the ongoing Bihar polls with precautionary measures against coronavirus in place.

According to the Election Commission of India, voters were provided with certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise.

View Full Image 44.51% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of 2020 Bihar Elections.

View Full Image Poll percentage till 3 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar wrote, "Voters participating in voting were honoured by giving certificates - District Patna."

The state recorded 32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm and 19.26% till 11 am, as per office of state Chief Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, villagers in Baruraj have boycotted voting alleging a lack of development in the area. There are 729 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer at booth no. 178.

During the first phase of assembly polls, Bihar saw a final voter turnout of 55.69% with the poll percentage better compared to that of 2015.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

Five candidates from the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the NDA, are also in the fray.

From Mahagathbandhan, three Left parties are contesting on 14 seats (CPI-ML six, CPI and CPM on four each).The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap. Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur.

Road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib.Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus.

As polling began today, BJP chief JP Nadda appealed to people to come out in large numbers and ensure their participation in the grand festival of democracy while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

In a series of tweets, the BJP President said, "Second phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID-related precautions in mind".

"Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan (First vote then take meal)", Nadda added.

Voting in the third phase will take place on 7 November and the results will be out on 10 November.

