Bihar election phase 3: 45.85% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

In the third and the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday, the state recorded a voter turnout of 45.85% till 3 pm after completion of eight hours of voting.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 8.13% till 10 am, 34.82% till 1 pm today.

View Full Image Poll percentage till 3 pm

Voting for 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts of the 243 seats in the third and finals phase of the Bihar assembly elections is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, 10 November.

Modi urges voters to set 'new voting record'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bihar voters today to participate in the "holy festival of democracy" and turn out in large numbers to set a "new voting record".

"Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and maintain social distancing as well," a rough translation of PM Modi's tweet in Hindi said.

Over 2.35 crore voters spread across 15 districts are eligible to vote today. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements and taken precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling began at 7 am today at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates will be decided in the Bihar polls.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69% in the first phase and 53.51% in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

