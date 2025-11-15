BJP’s post-poll purge? RK Singh, his wife and 2 Bihar leaders suspended a day after election results

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday suspended former Union Minister RK Singh, his wife and two other leaders for anti-party activities, a day after the NDA's resounding win in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

In its notice to Singh, the BJP said he was being suspended for “anti-party” activities, and gave him a week to explain in a reply as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Soon after receiving the notice, RK Singh quit BJP.

This is the first time that the BJP has taken strict action against party members after the Bihar election results were declared on Friday, showcasing the party's commitment to maintaining internal discipline and coherence.

The BJP in its letter said that the activities committed by the former Arrah MP was considered as “indisciplined behaviour”.

“Shri Raj Kumar Singh Ji, Former MP, Arrah, Your activities fall under the category of anti-party and indisciplined behaviour. The party has taken this matter seriously, as it has caused harm to the organisation,” the letter said.

“Therefore, as per the instructions, you are being suspended from the party, and a show-cause notice is being issued asking why you should not be expelled from the party,” it added.

The BJP also sent a similar letter to two other leaders, MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal. They have also been suspended for similar reasons.

The couple had canvassed for their son Saurabh, who was contesting the Katihar assembly seat on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party, against sitting BJP MLA and former Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad.

Why was RK Singh suspended after Bihar election results? Earlier this month, former Arrah MP RK Singh claimed that the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar was involved in a ₹62,000-crore corruption scandal linked to a power project. He also posted related documents on his official X handle.

Singh had also urged the Election Commission to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct strictly, calling the situation a "failure" on the part of both the poll body and the local administration.

He condemned the movement of large convoys of armed vehicles during the election period, calling it a flagrant violation of democratic norms and demanding strict action against officials and influential candidates involved.

“The Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. This is a failure of both the Election Commission and the district administration. It is deeply concerning and unacceptable during the election period,” he said, speaking on the matter.