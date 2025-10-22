Bihar election: Tejashwi Yadav vows ₹30,000 monthly salary for Jeevika Didis, refuses to answer ‘ paise kaha se aaenge? ’

Ahead of the RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav slammed CM Nitish Kumar and said that this government has done injustice to ‘Jeevika Didis’.

He further announced welfare initiatives for women.

He said that Jeevika Didis, who works as a community mobiliser, will be made permanent as a government employee after the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav assured that the salary of Jeevika Didis will be increased to ₹30,000 per month.

“This government has done injustice to ‘Jeevika Didis’, today is the time to do justice to them. The ‘community mobilisers’ among 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent if we come to power in the state. They will also be given a monthly salary of ₹30,000 per month… We have a vision. The current government does not have a roadmap,” he added.

However, Tejashwi Yadav declined to answer when asked, "Where will the money come from?"

What did Tejashwi say? He also took a dig at the double-engine government over its decision to provide ₹10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana as assembly elections get closer, labelling it as a “bribe”

"They distributed ₹10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana for the women of Bihar, which is a bribe. This is a loan, Amit Shah himself said it. This means that they will recover this money. Today, we are going to make another historic announcement," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav announced that the future Mahagathbandhan government will waive the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis and will be given interest-free credit for the next two years.

When asked if Mahagathbandhan is united, he noted, “ All is well. There is no problem.”

Bihar elections 2025 The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections will witness a contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

We are going to make another historic announcement.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.