Bihar elections 2020: BJP, JD(U) and LJP will emerge victorious, says J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party will fight Bihar elections together and win, BJP President JP Nadda today said while addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing. He further said that we have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also.

National Democratic Alliance in Bihar comprises of BJP, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswans LJP. Bihar has 243-member assembly.

The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly ends on November 29.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP on Saturday set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in Bihar assembly elections. Stating the target in presence of BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and others, state party president Sanjay Jaiswal made an appeal to 76 lakh party workers in the state upto Panchayat level to ensure that the coalition achieves the mark. "We have set a target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar. We will ensure that the coalition achieves the mark," Jaiswal said while addressing the two-day state executive committee meeting that started Saturday.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued detailed guidelines on conducting polls during the covid-19 crisis, with a special focus on social-distancing and access to sanitization for both voters and polling officials.

