Bihar elections 2020: BJP, JD(U) and LJP will emerge victorious, says J P Nadda

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP on Saturday set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in Bihar assembly elections. Stating the target in presence of BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and others, state party president Sanjay Jaiswal made an appeal to 76 lakh party workers in the state upto Panchayat level to ensure that the coalition achieves the mark. "We have set a target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar. We will ensure that the coalition achieves the mark," Jaiswal said while addressing the two-day state executive committee meeting that started Saturday.