Bihar Elections 2020: Poll dates to be announced today by Election Commission

Patna: JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary arrives at the party office to interact with ticket seekers. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2020, 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer

The people of Bihar will elect a new 243-member assembly in middle of the covid pandemic

The dates for Bihar assembly election is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India in Delhi at around 12.30 PM on Friday. Along with the announcement of Bihar elections dates, the EC may also announce dates for bypoll on 1 Lok Sabha seat and 64 assembly seats. Bihar Assembly elections are the first major state election to be held in the middle of covid pandemic.

According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar stands at 72.9 million. The people of Bihar will elect a new 243-member assembly. The polls are likely to be held in mid-November in more than one phase because of the pandemic.

The Election Commission is also working on a mobile application to allow candidates to file nominations and also pay their security deposit online, people familiar told the Hindustan Times.

This will be the first time that candidates will be allowed to file their nominations online, a move that has been fast tracked owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in upcoming polls.

