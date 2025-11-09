Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's security beefed up after former RJD leader claims he got death threats

Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said that his security had been tightened following an alleged death threat received by the leader.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Tej Pratap, the estranged son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that his security was increased as many enemies of his are trying to get him killed.

“My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies who are working (to get me killed),” Yadav said.

His comments comes days ahead of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Tej Pratap contested the Bihar polls from the Mahua seat, which underwent polling on November 6 during the first phase of elections.

The Janshakti Janata Dal leader also wished his estranged brother Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, as he turned 36 today.

“It's Tejashwi's birthday, and I give him my best wishes. Hope he has a bright future. He has my blessings,” Tej Pratap said.

The leader was expelled from his father's party RJD on May 25 for a period of six years, a day after he reportedly confessed on social media to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

He, however, deleted the social media post later with a claim that his page was “hacked”. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his “irresponsible behaviour”.

Tej Pratap contests Bihar elections Following his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap floated his own party Janshakti Janata Dal, and contested the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 under the banner from Mahua.

The JJD chief, who contested in the first phase, was up against National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshanti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jan Suraaj's Indrajeet Pradhan. Meanwhile, his estranged family party RJD fielded Mukesh Kumar Raushan against him.

On the day of the first phase of Bihar polls on November 6, Tej Pratap said that he was confident of a victory, adding that he has blessings of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi with him.

“I am fully confident. I have the blessings of my parents and the public,” the JJD leader told ANI.

"I am confident the people of Mahua will bless me again. Why won't they? I have worked for them, and they know it," he told PTI Videos.

Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11.