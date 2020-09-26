Bihar elections: AIMIM with SJD will defeat Nitish-Modi duo, says Owaisi

"We welcome this decision. Of course, it would be challenging to take part in elections during an epidemic but AIMIM is ready for this. Majlis along with Devendra Prasad Yadav's Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic) will contest Bihar polls under "United Democratic Secular Alliance. Inshallah, we will not only defeat the Nitish-Modi duo but will also teach a lesson to the Congress and other so called secular parties," Owaisi tweeted.