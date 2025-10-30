Amit Shah hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says he insulted Chhath Maiya, Bihar and Purvanchal with ‘Modi will dance’ jibe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi over his “PM Modi will dance” remark, claiming that the Congress MP insulted Chhath Maiya, her devotees, Bihar, and Purvanchal. He added that Gandhi will face "adverse consequences” of this in the upcoming state elections.

“Rahul Gandhi has not insulted PM Modi, but he has insulted Chhath Maiya and her devotees, Bihar and Purvanchal. He will suffer the adverse consequences of this in the Bihar elections,” Shah said in a conversation with News18.

He added, “Rahul spoke about PM Modi in a derogatory manner and insulted his mother, but every time he has done this, the lotus has bloomed from the mud of lowered standards.” Shah further stated, “I am fully confident that the voters of Bihar will not forget the insult to Chhath Maiya and Modi ji," Shah said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? “He just wants your vote. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance... they are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar,” NDTV quoted Gandhi as saying.

Bihar elections: Public rallies today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi are set to hold multiple public rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday.

PM Modi will speak at two rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

He launched the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign for the Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai on October 24.

He took to X and mentioned, “My family members in Bihar are contesting in the elections to ensure a huge victory for BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege to interact with the public at around 11 am in Muzaffarpur and at 12.45 PM in Chhapra. I am confident that in the assembly elections, my brothers and sisters of the state will once again herald a grand victory."

Nadda is also scheduled to address rallies in Buxar and Patna districts.

Gandhi will hold rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts, while Shah has four election meetings lined up in Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda, and Patna.