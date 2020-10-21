Bihar elections: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil BJP's manifesto tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for Bihar elections 2020 in Patna on Thursday.

Along with Sitharaman, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications, Law and Justice and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present.

Earlier today, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda charged the rival Congress with helping Pakistan by its opposition to moves like abrogation of Article 370 and demanding its restoration.

JP Nadda was addressing election rallies in adjoining West Champaran and East Champaran districts of Bihar. He also lambasted the Congress for forging an alliance, in the state, with ultra-Left CPI(ML) which he called "divisive" and a part of the "tukde tukde gang".

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has promise of 10 lakh jobs if voted to power.

Rubbishing RJD Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs, JP Nadda pointed out "his party ruled Bihar for more than a decade. Lakhs of people moved out, fearing for their lives amid the lawlessness and stalled economic activity".

CM Nitish Kumar has also commented on Tejashwi Yadav's promise at a rally and said that his (RJD's) rival's promise was an impossible one that no one in the world can keep.

Bihar votes for a new 243-member assembly on 28 October, and 3, 7 November. The poll results will be out on 10 November.

EC frets as parties violate distancing norms

The Election Commission today took a "serious view" of utter violation of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines.

In an advisory issued to presidents and general secretaries of all recognised national and state parties, the poll panel said chief electoral officers and the district machinery would be expected to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against candidates concerned as well as organisers responsible for such violations.

EC had already stated that non-compliance of instructions during the period of public interface will attract actions according to provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides invocation of the Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions.

