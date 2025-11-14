The state’s administrative churn compounds its fiscal strain. A PRS analysis showed that over 2020-25, almost 60 elected representatives served as ministers, with around 20 departments headed by four or more ministers. Portfolios such as tourism, law, disaster management, and revenue & land reforms had six or more ministers each. Only the chief minister and two others held their posts over the full five-year term. Meanwhile, 84% of ministers from the legislative assembly and two from the legislative council are re-contesting this election, signalling both continuity and volatility in the administrative framework on which the next government must rely.