Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his newly formed alliance with the NDA is set to seek a trust vote in the state assembly on 12 February, Monday. Last month, Kumar took the oath as Bihar CM for the record ninth time after dumping the opposition's INDIA bloc and rejoining the NDA-BJP alliance.
Bihar trust vote: Here are 10 updates floor-test
- Ahead of the trust vote of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, his party Janata Dal-United (JDU) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present during the floor test.
- Nitish Kumar, who recently made a 'U' turn and joined its former ally NDA, said that he went "idhar udhar" (here and there) but now he has again come to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will stay permanently with NDA.
‘Ab idhar udhar nahi honge’: Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi, JP Nadda
- Besides, former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder, Jitan Ram Manjhi has also issued a whip to its four MLAs instructing them to vote in favour of the NDA government on 12 February's trust vote in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
Nitish Kumar: 5 key money lessons to learn from unpredictability of politics
- Bihar assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, against whom the newly formed NDA government has moved a no-confidence motion said he will not resign before the commencement of the budget session on February 12. However, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who is from the chief minister's JD(U), asserted that Chaudhary would not be allowed to conduct the proceedings of the House in view of the no-confidence motion.
INDIA will fight for social justice, we don't need Nitish Kumar: Rahul Gandhi
- A meeting of former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya janata dal (RJD) and MLAs of 'Mahagathbandhan' was held On Saturday.
- Amid fear of poaching of the MLAs before the floor test, the luggage of the RJD MLAs was brought to the official residence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
- Bihar BJP legislators are attending a two-day workshop at Bodh Gaya for the crucial assembly session commencing with the trust vote for the NDA government in the state. The training will conclude on Sunday.
Congress MLAs head to Hyderabad as Bihar govt gears up for trust vote
- Senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary asserted that the newly formed NDA government in the state will win the trust vote. "Floor test is basically a number game... and we have the numbers. Those talking about 'khela' (game) have nothing to show (numbers)... their claims are bogus and misleading," he said.
- Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has said that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality. He said that soon after its creation, the alliance faced numerous issues, and Nitish Kumar performed its "last rites" by joining the NDA alliance.
INDIA bloc no longer exist: Congress leader takes dig at his own party
- He said that soon after its creation, the alliance faced numerous issues, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a prominent ally of the INDIA bloc, performed its "last rites."
- At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-bloc led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, out of which the BJP holds 78 seats, the JDU has 45 seats, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) has four, and an independent MLA holds one seat. The opposition holds 114 seats. For a majority, 122 seats are required.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!