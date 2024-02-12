Bihar floor test: How Nitish Kumar won trust vote amid suspense and twists
With three RJD MLAs switching sides and Speaker being voted out, the crucial floor test of Nitish Kumar grabbed the eyeballs as it remained suspenseful amid fear of NDA and RJD MLAs switching sides.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the floor test in the absence of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. As many as 129 MLAs voted in favour of the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).