"They have made Bharat Ratna a deal...You don't respect by awarding Bharat Ratna, you strike a deal...," Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. He said this while hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making this "deal" in exchange for votes.

"They (BJP) do this for the politics of vote bank," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said as he referred to the Bharat Ratna confered to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur this year. His statement came as a discussion was held in the state assembly just ahead of the floor test of Nitish Kumar's new government in the state.

"I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)...They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna...," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"…when Karpoori Thakur had increased the reservation in the state, this Jan Sangh had only removed Karpooriji from the post of the chief minister," yadav said while attacking Nitish Kumar for joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD leader even congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "for scripting history by taking oath for the ninth consecutive time". He said, “We have not witnessed such a wonderful scene of taking oath for the third time in one term."

Yadav launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar for repeatedly switiching alliances. Nitish Kumar had earlier severed ties with the NDA in 2022 when he resigned as chief minister and joined the Mahagathbandhan with Lalu Yadav's RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

"Everyone wants to know what exactly happened that forces you to take this decision," Yadav said. He also recalled the time when Nitish Kumar had snapped ties with the NDA in 2022.

“You had then said that we are leaving the NDA because attempts were being to break our party…can (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar won’t flip again," former Bihar deputy chief minister said in the assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav said he always considered Nitish Kumar to be a father figure. “I always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath' (character from the epic ‘Ramayan’). I don't know what reasons forced him to ditch the ‘Mahagathbandhan’," the former deputy CM said.

Nitish Kumar is set to face a floor test in the assembly on Monday. The trust vote was necessitated as Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time last month after junking his alliance with the RJD and again forming a government with the BJP.

