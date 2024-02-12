Bihar Floor Test: Setback for Tejashwi Yadav as 3 RJD MLAs sit with ruling NDA ahead of Nitish Kumar's trust vote
Bihar Floor Test: Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a major setback after three MLAs of his party, Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the ruling party benches in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. Later in the day, Nitish Kumar's coalition government won the confidence motion by 129 votes.
After Nitish Kumar's BJP-JDU government won the motion of confidence, the opposition leaders walked out of the assembly on Monday.
Replying to Nitish Kumar's announcement of initiating an investigation against the previous RJD government over corruption allegations, MLA Bhai Virendra said that there is no problem in initiating an investigation as it is their government.
Nitish Kumar's government won the motion of confidence for his government after the resolution was supported by 129 MLAs. "(A total of) 129 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were zero votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Maheshwar Hazari said on Monday.
Before Nitish Kumar's trust vote, the Bihar assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary. The no-confidence motion against the Chiudhary was passed with the support of 125 members. A total of 112 MLAs voted against the motion.
