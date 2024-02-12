Bihar Floor Test: Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a major setback after three MLAs of his party, Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the ruling party benches in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. Later in the day, Nitish Kumar's coalition government won the confidence motion by 129 votes.

Bihar Floor test live updates RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Also Read: Bihar Police to send e-challans via registered post to traffic violators However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair. CM Nitish Kumar moved a motion before the state assembly seeking confidence in the new government he has formed with the BJP. Commenting on the the three RJD MLAs moving to the NDA side, RJD leader Bhai Virendra said that their deeds will be rewarded in the next election where the public will not elect them as MLAs again. Also Read: Bihar floor test: JD(U) MLAs shifted to hotel ahead of trust vote in assembly | 10 points to know

After Nitish Kumar's BJP-JDU government won the motion of confidence, the opposition leaders walked out of the assembly on Monday.

Replying to Nitish Kumar's announcement of initiating an investigation against the previous RJD government over corruption allegations, MLA Bhai Virendra said that there is no problem in initiating an investigation as it is their government.

Nitish Kumar's government won the motion of confidence for his government after the resolution was supported by 129 MLAs. "(A total of) 129 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were zero votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Maheshwar Hazari said on Monday.

Before Nitish Kumar's trust vote, the Bihar assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary. The no-confidence motion against the Chiudhary was passed with the support of 125 members. A total of 112 MLAs voted against the motion.

