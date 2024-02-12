Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Amid the huddles and the anxious wait ahead of the trust vote in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United), which faces its first big test on the floor of the Assembly after its return to the BJP-led NDA, shifted its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature.
Earlier, Nitish Kumar was part of the Mahagathbandhan. However, he left that alliance to take oath for the record ninth time as the Bihar chief minister on January 28 — this time with the BJP's support.
The NDA coalition, bolstered by the inclusion of Hindustani Awam Morcha's four MLAs led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, braces for the Bihar assembly's critical floor test amidst swirling speculation.
Amidst whispers of potential defection to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, Manjhi issues a whip, underscoring the precariousness of the political landscape. Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh's presence at the JD(U) legislative party meeting adds another layer of intrigue.
Meanwhile, the Congress, wary of poaching attempts, relocates its 19 MLAs from Telangana to 5, Deshratna Marg, the bungalow once occupied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. On the other front, RJD legislators, alongside their Left counterparts, converge at Yadav's residence, gearing up for a unified display of strength as they head to the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.
Check all the Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.
Speaking on Bihar floor test, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, “...When 'Palti Kumar' is ruling who knows where he will take a turn. A floor test is important. In Jharkhand, the floor test was done on February 5 & in Bihar time was given till February 12. This is all a conspiracy...INDIA bloc is united." (ANI)
Rajeev Mishra, SSP Patna says, "Security arrangements have been made in view of the assembly session today. Today is the first day of the session. Whatever happens inside the House, we have nothing to do with it..." (ANI)
Security officials deployed at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
On the Bihar floor test, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, “Satya pareshan ho sakta hai lekin parajit nahi (Truth may be troubled, but it cannot be defeated.)...In a few hours, everything will be known...Democracy will triumph. All the MLAs have resolved to save Bihar & its future and for that, the current government needs to be removed from power…"
RJD supporters gather outside former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna.
RJD MLAs are staying here at the residence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav'
The floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today.
Bihar floor test: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his newly formed alliance with the NDA is set to seek a trust vote in the state assembly today i.e. on 12 February. Amid the huddles and the anxious wait ahead of the trust vote, the ruling Janata Dal (United), which faces its first big test on the floor of the Assembly after its return to the BJP-led NDA, shifted its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature. Read here.
As the ruling and the Opposition camps in Bihar counted anxious minutes and watched over their flock ahead of the all-important floor test in the Assembly on Monday, expelled BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides again if it was politically convenient.
Nitish took the oath of office for a record ninth time after his stunning 'Ghar Wapsi' to the BJP-led NDA. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) exuded confidence that the party's president will win the trust vote during the crucial floor test scheduled on Monday, two weeks after he ditched its alliance with the RJD and formed a government with the BJP.
The trust vote will follow after Nitish took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time.
JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure." (ANI)
A heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.
Amid huddles and shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel “wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs". (ANI)
Speaking on the Floor test to be held in the Bihar Assembly today, JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, “Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure." (ANI)
On the Bihar Assembly floor test tomorrow, Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani says, "The government does not want the youth of Bihar to be employed in good jobs. They have reduced the youth of Bihar to labourers in other states... Mahagathbandhan and NDA are doing their politics. We'll continue fighting for the people's rights after whatever is decided tomorrow..."
Bihar: Visuals from outside the residence of former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna.
The Floor Test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today, February 12. (ANI)
Bihar: Heavy security force present outside the residence of former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna.
The Floor Test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today, February 12. (ANI)
On force deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence, RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in the independent India. It's a legislature's meeting...Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare (if the RJD is holding a meeting with its MLAs in Patna for two days) to 'character dheela'..." (ANI)
Ahead of the floor test in Bihar tomorrow, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that to remove the speaker of the assembly, the JD (U) and BJP need the votes of half the total members, i.e., out of the 243 members in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the NDA will need 122 votes.
Bihar assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, an RJD leader, is facing a no-confidence motion after several leaders from the BJP-led NDA sought his removal.
"From Article 179(c) of the Indian Constitution, as interpreted by the Supreme Court in the Nabam Rebia case, it is clear that to remove the Speaker, you need the votes of half of the total members of the Assembly. This means that out of 243 members, you will need 122 votes to pass the motion to remove the Speaker," Manoj Jha said. (ANI)
On the floor test to be held in Bihar Assembly today, MP Danish Ali said, "The people of Bihar are very embarrassed. The public is very saddened by the way Nitish Kumar has made fun of the public and his (JDU) MLAs are responsible for this. But it is clearly visible. On the 12th it will not be a surprise if Nitish Kumar gets ready to make a comeback once again (to alliance)..." (ANI)
Ahead of the floor test on Monday, where chief minister Nitish Kumar will have to prove his majority after he ditched the Mahagathbandhan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that all MLAs (BJP, JD-U, HAM) will be present tomorrow and PM Modi has done a good job by bringing CM Nitish Kumar into his team.
"Everybody is intact in NDA. We have 128 members and this figure may increase because today everybody holds PM Modi's leadership in high regard. He has done a very good job by bringing Nitish Kumar with him. Our experiment will be successful on 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. All MLAs (BJP, JD-U, HAM) will be present tomorrow," he said. (ANI)
Amid the huddles and the anxious wait ahead of the trust vote in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United), which faces its first big test on the floor of the Assembly after its return to the BJP-led NDA, shifted its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature.
In a video clip accessed by ANI, the JD(U) MLAs were seen making their way to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna. (ANI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!