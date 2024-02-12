Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Police detain JDU MLA Sanjeev Singh in Nawada

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 10:16 AM IST

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: All eyes are on the coalition government led by Nitish Kumar's JD(U), in partnership with the BJP and the HAMS. This test will determine the stability and legitimacy of the newly formed state government. Check all live updates here.