Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' to face trust vote today

In a special session of the Bihar Assembly Mahagathbandhan government led by Nitish Kumar will prove its majority while House speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha is likely to removed via a no-confidence motion
The ruling Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will prove its majority in the Bihar assembly today. The seven-party coalition has the support of 165 members in the assembly with an effective strength of 242, making the floor test a mere formality.
The Mahagathbandhan includes JD-U(43), RJD(79),Congress(19), CPI-ML(12), CPI(02), CPM(02), and HAM(S) (4) with the support of independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh and AIMIM's one MLA.
“Bound by the Chair, I feel it is incumbent upon me to reject such a notice. Some baseless and personal allegations have been made in the notice against me. My style of functioning has been called undemocratic and dictatorial," News agency PTI reported
Responding to Sinha, the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly Maheshwar Hazari responding to Sinha said “Neither the Speaker nor the Deputy Speaker can continue in the Chair once members express their lack of trust. The rejection of the notice makes no sense. Political power is all about numbers. The numbers are against him"
Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan has announced it is going to bring out a no-confidence motion against the speaker and declared Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its choice of speaker.
Nitish Kumar left his long-time alliance partner BJP to form the Mahagathbandhan government with the opposition parties and took oath as CM on August 10.