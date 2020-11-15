Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday while BJP's Sushil Modi will remain the Deputy Chief Minister.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will now go to the Governor to stake claim to form government and Kumar will be swearing in tomorrow for a fourth straight term, according to reports.

A key meeting of the NDA started at 12:30 pm on 15 November at the official residence of Nitish Kumar.

Kumar elected as leader of NDA

The leaders of the NDA participated in a joint meeting, where Nitish Kumar was declared as the alliance’s leader and the next CM in Bihar.

The meeting was reportedly attended by a host of NDA leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

Before start of the key NDA meeting, Nitish Kumar was elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party by his party legislators.

"All is well. Singh may come to the state headquarters later in the day. Because of paucity of time this change in schedule may have been effected", BJP leader and former minister Prem Kumar said.

Other decisions like allotting cabinet berths will also be finalised during today's meeting.

Earlier, at the last Cabinet meeting of his government, Nitish Kumar proposed to dissolve it, saying that on 15 November afternoon, NDA legislators would meet to elect leader of the alliance.

The constituents of the NDA secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD(U) 43 — worst performance ever since the party came to power in 2005, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents, the HAM(S) and the VIP.

Among the Opposition alliance partners, the RJD got 75 seats, while the Congress 19 and the Left parties bagged 16 seats in the recent Assembly elections for total 243 seats.

