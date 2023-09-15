The political heat in Bihar is up as the state Education minister Chandra Shekhar has stirred controversy again with his remarks comparing ancient scriptures like the Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide". The remarks by the RJD leader have created a fresh stir in the state with NDA attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and larger I.N.D.I.A bloc over the issue.

"It is not just my view but even great Hindi writer Nagarjuna and socialist thinker Ram Manohar Lohia have said that the Ramcharitmanas contains many regressive thoughts," the RJD said during an event on Thursday.

The minister admitted "there are many great things in scriptures" but was quick to add "if at a feast 55 dishes are served with a sprinkling of potassium cyanide, the food is rendered unfit for consumption".

As the remarks drew flak on social media platforms, the minister claimed that his remarks were about caste discrimination. He alleged that while he is receiving threats of physical violence over his statement, nobody says anything when similar concerns are expressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government was quick to disassociate themselves from the remarks of the RJD leader. “The Constitution entails that all faiths are to be accorded equal respect. Some people say things with no apparent purpose other than getting some limelight, which we disapprove of," said Abhishek Jha, state spokesman of JD(U).

Showcase 'mental perversion': BJP

The remakrs drew sharp reaction from NDA partners in Bihar- BJP and LJP. The BJP leaders condemned the remarks with Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) calling it “mental perversion".

"...Where is it written in the Constitution that secularism means abusing your own religion...This is mental perversion..." Bihar LoP Vijay Sinha said.

" I would suggest keeping one Guru, reading each line of Ramayan and understanding the essence of each word and then comment on Ramayan-Mahabharat...They should not say such things...This represents their sick mentality...This represents an appeasement mentality...Mahabharat and Ramayan are not cyanide...Appeasement, corruption, and governments giving refuge to criminals are cyanide..." Bihar leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai said.

"...He is the education minister of that state where for years the courses are not over. Where the quality of primary education is degrading. Where there is no infrastructure and benches for students...By giving these controversial statements, anyone can identify that this will give rise to division in society...For once, did the education Minister try to know, why students of Bihar are attempting suicide in Kota..." LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said.

