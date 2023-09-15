Bihar minister compares Ramcharitmanas to cyanide, BJP hits back, calls it 'mental perversion’2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The remarks by the RJD leader have created a fresh stir in the state with NDA attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and larger I.N.D.I.A bloc over the issue
The political heat in Bihar is up as the state Education minister Chandra Shekhar has stirred controversy again with his remarks comparing ancient scriptures like the Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide". The remarks by the RJD leader have created a fresh stir in the state with NDA attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and larger I.N.D.I.A bloc over the issue.