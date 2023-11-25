BREAKING NEWS
Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar's escort vehicle overturns, five cops injured at Aurangabad
Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar's escort vehicle met with an accident and five cops were injured at Aurangabad today.
The incident took place at Tejpura village under Obra block in the district. With help of villagers, the injured were rushed to sub-divisional hospital in Daud Nagar for treatment.
