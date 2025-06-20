Bihar MP Upendra Kushwaha gets death threat: ‘Caller threatened to kill me in 10 days, was from Bishnoi gang’

Rashtriya Lok Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha said on Friday that he received death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

“Yesterday, I got 2-3 phone calls and a message threatening to kill me in 10 days. The caller claimed that he was from the Bishnoi gang. I have informed the Police, they are investigating,” said Kushwaha, as reported by ANI.