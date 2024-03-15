Cracks in Bihar NDA? RLJP hints at going solo in Lok Sabha polls after BJP's deal with Chirag Paswan
The sources from RLJP revealed that Pashupati Kumar Paras is mulling over its next step and may announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 without consulting with the BJP
Two months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar received a major shot in the arm with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar return to the bloc, the coalition is bracing for some loss as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras is reportedly unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development comes as the Chirag Paswan announced the finalisation of the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP in Bihar.