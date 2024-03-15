Two months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar received a major shot in the arm with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar return to the bloc, the coalition is bracing for some loss as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras is reportedly unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development comes as the Chirag Paswan announced the finalisation of the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, our parliamentary board members held a meeting. According to media reports, the NDA has not given our party due preference in seat-sharing in Bihar. Because of this, there is a lot of disappointment among our party workers," Pashupati Kumar Paras said.

The sources from RLJP revealed that the party is mulling over its next step and may announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 without consulting with the BJP.

The cracks in the Bihar NDA emerged after the meeting between BJP chief JP Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan. The sources revealed that the saffron party has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement with Chirag Paswan and LJP (Ram Vilas) is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from 5 seats of Bihar.

As per the reports, the seats finalised are Jamui, Samastipur, Hajipur, Vaishali and Khagaria.

That leaves Pashupati Kumar Paras with nothing, but the sources added that the BJP has offered him the post of Governor of Bihar and other influential positions to the leaders of RLJP. Pashupati Kumar Paras seems to be disappointed with the arrangement and is mulling over the idea of contesting the general elections alone.

The Hajipur battle Pashupati Kumar Paras currently represents the Hajipur constituency in Lok Sabha, a seat previously represented by RLJP stalwart late Ram Vilas Paswan. The reports indicate that the disagreements in alliance arose of the same seat as Chirag Paswan looks adamant about fighting the Lok Sabha election from his late father's seat.

"We have not had any discussion with anyone if you are speaking about INDIA Alliance. No, never. We have not spoken with anyone...There are 5 MPs in our party. NDA Alliance should have followed the 'sitting-getting goal'. But justice was not done to our party. Until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published, we will wait. I also urge their central leadership to reconsider...Three MPs of the Paswan community have been denied tickets...This is sending a wrong message..." Pashupati Kumar Paras told news agency ANI.

However, the BJP sounded accommodative on such reports and said that everyone will be brought under confidence. "Everyone will be brought under confidence. Efforts are underway. All efforts are being made to bring Pashupati Kumar Paras with us. We will be together, with NDA...I think his resentment will go away. We will go ahead and contest election together..." Bihar Minister Prem Kumar said.

