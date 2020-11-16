Renu Devi, who is a former national vice president of the BJP and a four-term MLA from Bettiah, has previously served as a member of the council of ministers headed by Nitish Kumar in 2010. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of the Chief Minister, was the Speaker of the previous assembly. It is being said that veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, who has been a member of the state cabinet whenever his party has been part of the ruling coalition in Bihar, would be the next Speaker. Bijentra Prasad and Ashok Choudhary held important portfolios of power and building construction respectively in the previous ministry. As per the rule, a maximum of 36 ministers can be appointed to the 243-member Bihar Assembly.